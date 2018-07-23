Fuse Live names new VP Aleena Mazhar joins the experiential agency's leadership team as it unveils a new look as part of a recent rebranding.

Fuse Live has made a major addition to its leadership team, bringing on Aleena Mazhar as partner and VP.

Mazhar first joined the broader Fuse family as a senior director in 2015.

Fuse Live was launched in 2016, a new agency from Fuse Marketing dedicated to experiential and finding ways to amplify their reach with social platforms.

Earlier this year, Fuse Live also added Anthony Mayes – previously director of execution and technology at Simon Pure Marketing – as its director of XM production. The agency has also brought on Zach Wright and Ashley Somerville – previously account directors at Fuse – to its leadership team as account directors.

The additions to Fuse Live’s leadership team come as the agency launches a rebranding, including a new visual identity, website and Instagram feed.