Your long-term disrupted consumer forecast
From the rise of voice + visual search, to the new voices of power disrupting retail, the Future Consumer 2020 forecast digs into the underlying shifts within the consumer landscape that will be crucial to all aspects of business. Futurist Andrea Bell, head of mindset, strategic insights at WGSN, will explore how people will shop differently and what they’ll expect from brands in 2020.
This presentation highlights:
- Global drivers set to impact all industries: new consumer voices, m-commerce domination and crowd-based capitalism.
- Global priorities shifting consumer mindset and driving new demographic and psychographic segmentation: analogue activism, anti-anxiety and responsible tech.
- Key consumer profiles – The Localists, The Imperfectionists and The Augmentalists – and the rules of engagement to authentically drive conversation and conversion.