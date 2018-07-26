Consumers have high hopes for health tech Havas' Prosumer Report shows people are looking to new sources for healthcare innovation.

Havas’ latest Prosumer Report shows that pharma brands and health companies have a lot of work to do when it comes to improving trust with consumers. However, the report also finds that, despite a lack of trust in certain areas, consumers are willing to turn over their personal data to those companies and have a lot of faith in the promise of health tech.

The study was compiled based on a survey of 9,447 consumers in 27 markets, including Canada. Like previous Havas Prosumer Reports, the sample contains a portion of respondents (21% in this particular study) that it classifies as “prosumers”: trendsetters who embrace innovation, tend to be early adopters and are a source of information and recommendations among their friends and family.

The report found that 63% of prosumers and 50% of the mainstream population would be willing to give all of their personal information to pharma companies if it meant those businesses could monitor their health. And while 77% of prosumers and 62% of the mainstream believe data and tech will be able to predict and prevent disease – a major promise of those researching applications for AI in healthcare – only 52% of prosumers and 39% of the mainstream believe supercomputers analyzing data will be able to actually help cure those diseases.

Respondents were more optimistic about other forms of technology, with 67% of prosumers and half of mainstream consumers believing innovations like nanotechnology and biotechnology will lead to cures for all diseases.

However, consumers seem to be looking to new sources when it comes to those innovations: 67% of prosumers and 51% of the mainstream believe tech startups will play a bigger role in healthcare than traditional pharma companies.