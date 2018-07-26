L’Oreal Paris picks Rock-it The Toronto agency will handle PR for the beauty brand in Canada as its new AOR.

L’Oreal Canada has selected Toronto’s Rock-it Promotions as public relations agency of record for its L’Oreal Paris beauty brand.

Rock-it will handle public relations, social media consultation, community management and influencer relations for L’Oréal Paris in the five major categories the beauty brand is involved in, which includes hair colour, haircare, skincare, cosmetics and men’s grooming.

L’Oreal Paris previously worked with Cowan & Company on PR in the Canadian market. Though not mentioning names, Milan Mladjenovic, general manager at L’Oréal Paris, thanked its “former agency” for helping to solidify the brand’s position in the Canadian beauty market, as well as work on projects like activations during TIFF and its Women of Worth initiative.

Earlier this month, Rock-it announced a handful of other new assignments, including Yorkville Village shopping centre, Bogs Footwear, Simply Protein and The United Way.