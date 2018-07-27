Up to the Minute: The Body Shop picks MacIntyre Plus, Day Communications hires a GM and Torchia begins work with Wendy's.

Hires and promotions

Toronto’s Day Communications, which focuses on helping employers tell brand stories that help drive recruitment, has hired Kate Marshall as general manager and client service director. Marshall has spent the last nine years working client-side in marketing and communications roles at Habitat for Humanity Canada, Ted Rogers School of Management and the Ontario Ministry of Health, and also brings agency experience from Grey, Y&R and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Cartier has hired Faten Kassem as account director. Bringing experience from Taxi, Y&R and Publicis, Kassem has been tasked with leading accounts for several retail clients at Cartier.

New business

Toronto PR and brand management agency MacIntyre Communications has been selected as agency of record for The Body Shop. The agency will work nationally on the assignment for the health and beauty retailer.

Nata PR has been selected as PR agency of record for the Canada Florida Chamber of Commerce. Nata will work to implement communications strategies in both Canada and Florida for the organization, which promotes bilateral trade and investment between the two regions.

Torchia Communications has been selected by Wendy’s to lead PR efforts in Quebec this summer as part of efforts to help the QSR chain increase its visibility in the province.

Media

Q2 has come to a close for several of the world’s tech giants this week. Google reported soaring revenue, while user and revenue gains at Facebook were not up by as much as was expected, sending its stock and market value tumbling.

As part of a stated commitment to both video and local content, Postmedia unveiled a redesign for the websites of several community papers, as well as a new video portal for its Calgary-based publications.

Mediacom has been named media AOR for Aldo Group. A source told Media in Canada that the assignment covers the footwear retailer’s business across North America and Europe.