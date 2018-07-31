BTI expands to the U.S. The Mississauga agency eyes international expansion with offices in Chicago and New York.

Mississauga’s BTI Brand Innovations has revealed plans for its expansion with the announcement of new offices in Chicago and New York.

BTI Chicago quietly opened in the spring and is led by VP Farissa Knox. Knox was previously the founder and CEO of Chicago-based boutique media agency RLM Media, and has experience working with clients including Target, FedEx and on initiatives for local and state governments.

BTI New York is set to open some time in the upcoming winter, and will be led by VP Sam Khanna. Khanna brings experience in business development from a number of firms and consultancies, but also brings senior management experience from companies including IBM and IT services company Unisys.

“As a small business owner and serial entrepreneur, the expansion of BTI has always been one of my goals for the business,” says Parveen Dhupar, BTI’s founder and chief creative officer. “With my Mississauga team, the foundation for an international business has been in place for a long time. When the opportunity presented itself to open offices with some amazing new senior leadership partners, I knew it was now or never.”

While Mississauga will remain the agency’s home base, expanding to the U.S. will give BTI the opportunity to offer clients both local and international strategies.

In May, BTI hired Craig Markou as its new ECD, with the goal of raising the agency’s creative profile within the industry.