Who made the Strategy Awards cut?

Here are the nominees for this year's awards program celebrating Canada's most strategic marcom ideas.
By Jennifer Horn
37 mins ago
Strategy Awards sign

Judging is complete and the results are in for the 2018 Strategy Awards.

Now, the countdown to the show begins, with the agencies and brands below in contention for a fox trophy.

The nominees were culled from a long list of entries by a jury panel consisting of 13 marketers, strategists and planners from agencies and brands across categories, and led by co-chairs Lori Davison of SickKids and Brent Nelsen of Leo Burnett.

A total of 68 campaigns are included in this year’s shortlist of potential winners, or which will be announced following the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES) at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto on September 20. Tickets to the MES conference for marketing in the age of disruption, as well as the Strategy Awards show, are available online.

Campaign Agency Client
A Room with Many Views lg2 Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec
Cobalt Card Launch Ogilvy & Mather American Express Canada
Lost Wallets: Putting Honesty to the Test NATIONAL Atlantic Credit Unions
Script Your Search FCB Canada BMW Canada
CanadaSound Project cleansheet communications CanadaSound
Anything But Sorry FCB Canada Canadian Down Syndrome Society
The Paralympic Network BBDO Toronto Canadian Paralympic Committee
We All Play for Canada Leo Burnett Toronto Canadian Tire
Give A Toast Community Agency Canadian Tire Jumpstart
Break Bread Smash Stigma Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
The Canadian Dream Commonwealth//McCann Chevrolet Canada
Banner Ad Curse Bensimon Byrne Constellation Brands
When In Roam VIRTUE Fido
Bike Lane Billboards Havas Canada Fix Coffee + Bikes
Safest Highways FCB Canada Fountain Tire
On This Road Together FCB Canada Fountain Tire
The You Inside Project lg2 Gender Creative Kids
Meatless Monday Havas Canada Greenfield Natural Meat Co.
Buckley’s Liquid Gels Saatchi & Saatchi Canada GSK Canada
Trust The Experts Sid Lee H&R Block
Common Ground Zulu Alpha Kilo Harley-Davidson Canada
16 and Under john st. Heart & Stroke
Oh Henry! Oh Canada! UM Hershey
Hudson’s Bay Grand Portage TORQUE Strategies Hudson’s Bay
Beautiful Possibilities Rethink IKEA
Smarter Together Citizen Relations Intuit-TurboTax
The Real #GOAT Momentum Juicy Fruit
Unfiltered Posts J. Walter Thompson Canada Kids Help Phone
Strokeable Billboards Ogilvy & Mather Kimberly-Clark
Singing Cartons lg2 Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
Meet My Liver Bleublancrouge Let’s Drink Better
Well Worn TAXI Mark’s
#EATYOURWORDS BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Confectionary
Big Mac x Bacon Limited Edition Collaboration Cossette McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada
GO Transit Etiquette Guide DDB Canada Metrolinx
Molson Salutes the Dépanneurs Sid Lee Molson Export
Get the Frill Out of your Bill john st. No Frills
Suddenly you’re a Multi-Millionaire FCB Canada Ontario Lottery and Gaming
Be a Failure BBDO Toronto Ontario Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care
Intern for a Day (Stagiaire d’un jour) CART1ER Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec
Assumptions Can Be Deadly The&Partnership Pancreatic Cancer Canada
d/C JEANS lg2 Penningtons
Destination Pride FCB/SIX PFLAG Canada
Eat Together john st. President’s Choice
Less for Less Cossette Public Mobile
Pride at Half-Mast Sid Lee Rainbow Railroad
Isolated lg2 Responsible Gambling Council
Get Better Gifts Cossette SickKids Foundation
SickKids VS: All In Cossette SickKids Foundation
Family Tree Cossette SickKids Foundation
My Lean Life PHD Media Tangerine Bank
#RetireReady Leo Burnett Toronto TD Bank Group
#ReadyToTalk Leo Burnett Toronto TD Bank Group
TV that Doesn’t Play by the Rules The&Partnership Telus
#ItTakesBalls Grip Limited Testicular Cancer Canada
Canadian Discovery Tour Grey Canada The Salvation Army
The Working Struggle Grey Canada The Salvation Army
I’ve Changed lg2 Tourisme Montréal
Data-driven Digital Ecosystem Cossette Tourisme Montréal
No Mom Should Have Motherhood Taken Away Zulu Alpha Kilo Uber Canada
Explore Ancient Egypt Bleublancrouge Ubisoft Canada
It’s All Underneath lg2 Under Armour
Beautifully Real Moms Ogilvy & Mather Unilever
The Welcome Store Rethink Uniqlo
Vancouver Uniqlo Launch Rethink Uniqlo
Upstairs Amy Kin Community / APEX / Ruckus / Shaftesbury Walmart Canada / Interac
Merrell Arctic Grip Innocean Worldwide Canada Wolverine Worldwide Canada
Sweat for Good BrandHealth YMCA of Greater Toronto
