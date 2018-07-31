Who made the Strategy Awards cut?
Here are the nominees for this year's awards program celebrating Canada's most strategic marcom ideas.
Judging is complete and the results are in for the 2018 Strategy Awards.
Now, the countdown to the show begins, with the agencies and brands below in contention for a fox trophy.
The nominees were culled from a long list of entries by a jury panel consisting of 13 marketers, strategists and planners from agencies and brands across categories, and led by co-chairs Lori Davison of SickKids and Brent Nelsen of Leo Burnett.
A total of 68 campaigns are included in this year’s shortlist of potential winners, or which will be announced following the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES) at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto on September 20. Tickets to the MES conference for marketing in the age of disruption, as well as the Strategy Awards show, are available online.
|Campaign
|Agency
|Client
|A Room with Many Views
|lg2
|Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec
|Cobalt Card Launch
|Ogilvy & Mather
|American Express Canada
|Lost Wallets: Putting Honesty to the Test
|NATIONAL
|Atlantic Credit Unions
|Script Your Search
|FCB Canada
|BMW Canada
|CanadaSound Project
|cleansheet communications
|CanadaSound
|Anything But Sorry
|FCB Canada
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|The Paralympic Network
|BBDO Toronto
|Canadian Paralympic Committee
|We All Play for Canada
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Canadian Tire
|Give A Toast
|Community Agency
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart
|Break Bread Smash Stigma
|Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
|Casey House
|The Canadian Dream
|Commonwealth//McCann
|Chevrolet Canada
|Banner Ad Curse
|Bensimon Byrne
|Constellation Brands
|When In Roam
|VIRTUE
|Fido
|Bike Lane Billboards
|Havas Canada
|Fix Coffee + Bikes
|Safest Highways
|FCB Canada
|Fountain Tire
|On This Road Together
|FCB Canada
|Fountain Tire
|The You Inside Project
|lg2
|Gender Creative Kids
|Meatless Monday
|Havas Canada
|Greenfield Natural Meat Co.
|Buckley’s Liquid Gels
|Saatchi & Saatchi Canada
|GSK Canada
|Trust The Experts
|Sid Lee
|H&R Block
|Common Ground
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harley-Davidson Canada
|16 and Under
|john st.
|Heart & Stroke
|Oh Henry! Oh Canada!
|UM
|Hershey
|Hudson’s Bay Grand Portage
|TORQUE Strategies
|Hudson’s Bay
|Beautiful Possibilities
|Rethink
|IKEA
|Smarter Together
|Citizen Relations
|Intuit-TurboTax
|The Real #GOAT
|Momentum
|Juicy Fruit
|Unfiltered Posts
|J. Walter Thompson Canada
|Kids Help Phone
|Strokeable Billboards
|Ogilvy & Mather
|Kimberly-Clark
|Singing Cartons
|lg2
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
|Meet My Liver
|Bleublancrouge
|Let’s Drink Better
|Well Worn
|TAXI
|Mark’s
|#EATYOURWORDS
|BBDO Toronto
|Mars Wrigley Confectionary
|Big Mac x Bacon Limited Edition Collaboration
|Cossette
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada
|GO Transit Etiquette Guide
|DDB Canada
|Metrolinx
|Molson Salutes the Dépanneurs
|Sid Lee
|Molson Export
|Get the Frill Out of your Bill
|john st.
|No Frills
|Suddenly you’re a Multi-Millionaire
|FCB Canada
|Ontario Lottery and Gaming
|Be a Failure
|BBDO Toronto
|Ontario Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care
|Intern for a Day (Stagiaire d’un jour)
|CART1ER
|Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec
|Assumptions Can Be Deadly
|The&Partnership
|Pancreatic Cancer Canada
|d/C JEANS
|lg2
|Penningtons
|Destination Pride
|FCB/SIX
|PFLAG Canada
|Eat Together
|john st.
|President’s Choice
|Less for Less
|Cossette
|Public Mobile
|Pride at Half-Mast
|Sid Lee
|Rainbow Railroad
|Isolated
|lg2
|Responsible Gambling Council
|Get Better Gifts
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|SickKids VS: All In
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|Family Tree
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|My Lean Life
|PHD Media
|Tangerine Bank
|#RetireReady
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|TD Bank Group
|#ReadyToTalk
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|TD Bank Group
|TV that Doesn’t Play by the Rules
|The&Partnership
|Telus
|#ItTakesBalls
|Grip Limited
|Testicular Cancer Canada
|Canadian Discovery Tour
|Grey Canada
|The Salvation Army
|The Working Struggle
|Grey Canada
|The Salvation Army
|I’ve Changed
|lg2
|Tourisme Montréal
|Data-driven Digital Ecosystem
|Cossette
|Tourisme Montréal
|No Mom Should Have Motherhood Taken Away
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Uber Canada
|Explore Ancient Egypt
|Bleublancrouge
|Ubisoft Canada
|It’s All Underneath
|lg2
|Under Armour
|Beautifully Real Moms
|Ogilvy & Mather
|Unilever
|The Welcome Store
|Rethink
|Uniqlo
|Vancouver Uniqlo Launch
|Rethink
|Uniqlo
|Upstairs Amy
|Kin Community / APEX / Ruckus / Shaftesbury
|Walmart Canada / Interac
|Merrell Arctic Grip
|Innocean Worldwide Canada
|Wolverine Worldwide Canada
|Sweat for Good
|BrandHealth
|YMCA of Greater Toronto