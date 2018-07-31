Who made the Strategy Awards cut? Here are the nominees for this year's awards program celebrating Canada's most strategic marcom ideas.

Judging is complete and the results are in for the 2018 Strategy Awards.

Now, the countdown to the show begins, with the agencies and brands below in contention for a fox trophy.

The nominees were culled from a long list of entries by a jury panel consisting of 13 marketers, strategists and planners from agencies and brands across categories, and led by co-chairs Lori Davison of SickKids and Brent Nelsen of Leo Burnett.

A total of 68 campaigns are included in this year’s shortlist of potential winners, or which will be announced following the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES) at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto on September 20. Tickets to the MES conference for marketing in the age of disruption, as well as the Strategy Awards show, are available online.