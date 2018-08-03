Agency59 rebrands direct response division The shop will now be known as Junction59, reflecting the evolution of its service offering.

Agency59 Response has become Junction59, reflecting the evolution of its service offering.

Agency59 Response was established by Agency59 in 1985 as a full-service direct marketing agency. Since then, items previously associated with direct response – such as data and CRM – have become increasingly relevant to other marketing and advertising disciplines, leading the agency to grow into more of a data-driven integrated shop. Its recent projects include work for clients including Silk’n, Gay Lea Foods and Telus.

“Like any good agency, we’ve evolved,” says Marc Cooper, president and partner of Junction59, who adds that the company’s culture and approach to work hasn’t changed with its name. “Our services have changed since the days of offering only direct response, but the way we service our clients remains the same.”

Junction59 and its team will also be leaving its current office in Toronto’s Yonge and Davisville neighbourhood to move into a newly renovated space shared with its sister agencies, Agency59 and not-for-profit agency Candela.