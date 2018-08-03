Up to the Minute: Kwittken rebrands Plus, Apex PR appoints SVP of integrated communications and Cartier adds to account team.

Hires and promotions

Faten Kassem has joined Montreal agency Cartier as an account director, having previously been with Saint-Jacques Vallée Y&R (now Taxi Montreal), Publicis, Tequila and Nolin BBDO (now BBDO Montreal). She will work with a client roster that includes Sobeys and L’Équipeur.

Apex PR and its digital division, Rukus Digital, have recently appointed Jeff Roman as SVP of integrated communications. With experience in corporate, government and agency roles, he will focus on the corporate, B2B and technology sides of the business.

Montreal agency Ressac has made three additions to its team, hiring Aline Conde as a performance campaign manager, Maude Gauthier as a content and community manager and Marylène Dumollard as brand ambassador.

Other news

Kwittken, best known as a PR agency with offices in Toronto, New York and London, has rebranded as KWT Global to reflect its “evolution as an integrated agency” and its “shift towards being known as a global brand strategy agency,” according to a press release.

Media

Former Starcom CEO Alexandra Panousis has joined Havas Canada as president of media. Panousis, who has worked on both the creative and tech sides of the business, will advise Tom Olesinski, the agency’s Canadian CEO, while overseeing its media efforts (for Media in Canada subscribers).

This year, OTT video viewership in Canada will grow by 9.7%, reaching approximately 17.4 million Canadians, according to a study by eMarketer. While Netflix will capture 75% of the share of OTT viewership, that number is expected to decrease slightly in the coming years as more OTT options become available (for Media in Canada subscribers).

A new study by We Are Social has revealed Canadians’ preferred social networks. According to the media company, Canada does not clinch the top 10 countries for highest number of Facebook users — but it does rank high for reach on LinkedIn and Instagram (for Media in Canada subscribers).