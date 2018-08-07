Lg2 hires creative team in Montreal The copywriting duo of Adrien Heron and Ugo Martinez join from Bleublancrouge.

Lg2 has added to its creative department in Montreal, bringing on the team of Adrien Héron and Ugo Martinez.

Starting Aug. 6, the pair of copywriters will be working on large-scale clients at the agency including Desjardins (an account that will soon be put into review), Hydro-Quebec (which expanded its mandate with Lg2 earlier this year), Agropur and Tourisme Montreal.

The creative team comes from Bleublancrouge, which Héron joined at the end of 2014 and Martinez in mid-2016. Prior to that, both earned experience at agencies in France: Héron spent time on the creative teams at BETC and DDB Paris, while Martinez brings experience from FF and Magic Garden. The pair has earned dozens of awards over the course of their respective careers, most recently a Bronze Lion at Cannes for the “Explore Ancient Egypt” campaign for Ubisoft.

Marilou Aubin, creative director at Lg2, says what makes Héron and Martinez stand out is their digital experience, putting digital executions at the centre of 360-degree campaigns.

In May, Lg2′s Montreal office brought on former SAQ and Videotron marketer Frédéric Leclerc as VP of account and customer experience. The agency’s office in Toronto also made a handful of new hires across departments in June.