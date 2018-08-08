DentsuBos adds to creative department Four ACDs join the agency in response to recent business growth.

DentsuBos has expanded its creative team, hiring four new ACDs in Toronto.

The first pairs of new ACDs is Graeme Campbell and Logan Gabel, who come from Leo Burnett. While at the agency, they worked on campaigns for clients including Kraft Heinz, Kellogg’s, Bell and TD, as well as on Canadian Tire’s 2018 campaign for the Winter Olympics. Prior to joining Leo in 2016, the pair were at Grey Canada, where they worked on “Groceries Not Guns,” a campaign for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America that picked up dozens of awards in Canada and globally.

The second team is Phil Coulter and Stefan D’Aversa, who have been hired from Taxi, where they’ve worked with brands such as Canadian Tire, Audi, Kraft, Boston Pizza, Leon’s and Fairstone Financial. Their hiring also marks a reunion with ECDs Lyranda Martin Evans and Travis Cowdy, having worked together at KBS Canada.

Stephen Kiely, president and CEO of DentsuBos, said in a release that the agency needed to “staff up with the right people” in response to new business wins and organic growth. DentsuBos recently won business with Nutrience and Subway Canada, having launched a new creative platform for the latter earlier this year. In the spring, the agency also named a new VP of client services in its Montreal office.