Keynote: Stepping into Canada’s living room: Tales from Tim Hortons Global CMO

Tim Hortons is a brand like no other. It straddles an identity as a “welcome home” sign to Canadians, while it also tackles international expansion in regions where not everyone knows its name.

Global CMO Axel Schwan, who joined the iconic brand last fall after an award-winning run as CMO at Burger King, will share what he’s learned in his first year at the company, lessons in leading a market leader versus a challenger brand and the core marketing mindset that will help lead the brand forward.