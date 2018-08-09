Bicom lands pair of VF Corporation brands The PR shop becomes AOR for The North Face and Smartwool, and has made several hires to support the wins.

Bicom Communications has made several hires to support new wins in the fashion and lifestyle spaces, having recently been named the public relations AOR for VF Corporation brands The North Face and Smartwool.

The bilingual PR shop will oversee media relations, influencer relations and events for apparel brand The North Face, with work being shared by its Toronto and Montreal offices. For Smartwool, a Colorado-based premium wool apparel brand, it is managing a national campaign focused on media relations and events. Work on both accounts has already begun.

A Bicom spokesperson said the new accounts came from referrals through its work with skateboarding apparel company Vans, which is also owned by the VF Group. The firm’s current client roster also includes Montreal athletic apparel company Lole, furniture retailer Structube, footwear brand ASICS, boot company Olang, cosmetics brands L’Oréal Professional and Vichy, as well as Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy in Quebec.

To support the new accounts, Bicom has hired Adrien Reynolds as an account director, Rachel Finamore as a senior account manager and Mia David as an account manager in Toronto. Joining the firm’s national event division is Kelsie Bryson, who steps in as events manager.

In Montreal, Bicom has added Alyssa Bomben, Cianan Liburd and Stephanie Ukonga as account coordinators. Julian Gatti and Alexandra Mayor join the team as finance controller and general coordinator, respectively, an will offer support nationally across the agency.

Finally, Bicom has grown its in-house digital teams with the hiring of Lauren Hildebrand as creative content manager, who will oversee digital strategy and content creation.

Founded in Montreal in 2006, Bicom opened its Toronto headquarters in 2015 and named Daniella Macri as managing director of the office last year.