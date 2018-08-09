Stephen Thomas adds new division Liz Attfield will lead strategic services at the agency, with the goal of offering more integrated fundraising programs.

Non-profit-focused agency Stephen Thomas has created a new Strategic Services division to put more of a focus on its integrated service offering.

The agency has also promoted Liz Attfield to the role of VP of strategic services to lead the new division.

Attfield will work with clients to ensure they get the most out of their marketing and fundraising efforts, primarily when it comes to ensuring that programs developed with Stephen Thomas are integrated with their other marketing and fundraising activities.

Attfield joined Stephen Thomas in 2001 and was senior account director at the agency prior to her promotion.

The agency has also promoted Julie Gales to VP of operations, as well as Scott Jeffries to director of media and data services.

Gales, who has been with the agency for 14 years and was also previously a senior account director, will be leading internal activities to help grow Stephen Thomas’ business, in addition to her existing client services duties.

Jeffries joined Stephen Thomas in 2012. In his new role, he will work on expanding the agency’s media buying and data analysis expertise, with the goal of having more effective targeting for its work.

Earlier this year, Stephen Thomas – founded in Toronto 37 years ago – was named fundraising AOR for the Alzheimer Society of Canada. It has also worked on fundraising and marketing campaigns for Special Olympics Canada, University of Toronto, Doctors Without Borders and Hamilton Food Share.