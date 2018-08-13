Meet the 2018 Agency of the Year juries Here are the five panels for this year's competition, with the shortlists to be announced August 21.

Nearly 60 experts in the fields of marketing, advertising, media, design, PR and digital carved out hours and hours of their summer to pore through comprehensive case studies for this year’s Agency of the Year competitions. They’re finally done reading, viewing and deliberating over the hundreds of cases entered this year, with strategy revealing the shortlist results online next week.

Now is the time that we reveal the names and the faces of those individuals who scored the work over the last two weeks. The jury panels for each category of the competition can be found below. And following the shortlist announcement on August 21, agencies in the running will be recognised at the Agency of the Year awards gala on November 1 in Toronto.

Agency of the Year jury

Addie Gillespie, CD, 123w

Alyssa Huggins, VP of marketing, Pizza Pizza

Bob Froese, founder, Bob’s Your Uncle

Christopher Andrews, president, The&Partnership

Dominique Trudeau, president, Couleur locale

Doug Robinson, founding partner, Doug&Partners

Nancy Modrcin, VP marketing, Metro

Nancy Rozender, VP, Martel et Compagnie

Rob Daintree, director, marketing communications, WestJet

Shawn King, president, CCO, Arrivals + Departures

Tom Olesinski, CEO, Havas Canada

Uwe Stueckmann, SVP, marketing Loblaws

Valya Kruk, CSO, Tank & Grey

Vanda Provato, VP marketing, Second Cup

Media Agency of the Year jury

Brenda Gallant, director of marketing communications, Tourism PEI

Jodi Peacock, managing director, The Media Kitchen

Kerry Mitchell, managing director, M/Six

Kristine Lyrette, president, Zenith

Luke Moore, head of media, Cundari

Robin Hassan, head, integrated marketing and digital, Unilever

Terry Horton, managing director, Hearts & Science

Heather Cameron, senior director, marketing communications, Walmart Canada

Darren Solomon, VP marketing, Cineplex

Georgia Fong, director, brand planning, metrics & insights, RBC

Digital Agency of the Year jury

Angela Scardillo, VP marketing, Best Buy

Deepak Mehmi, group CD, Critical Mass

Dominic Tremblay, founder, president, Tuxedo

Howard Chang, co-founder and CEO, The Turn Lab

James Connell, VP eCommerce & marketing, Roots Canada

Lisa Mazurkewich, director marketing and digital, Starbucks

Max Sawka, ACD, OneMethod

Mitch Joel, founder, Six Pixels Group

Rose Sauquillo, CD, Huge

Trevor Carr, CEO, Noise Digital

Uri Gorodzinsky, head of CPG advertising, Amazon Canada

Erin Kawalecki, CD, Tribal Worldwide

PR Agency of the Year jury

Adelaide Johnson, PR and social media manager, Freshii

Caroline Losson, VP marketing, Keurig

David Doze, founder, Pilot PMR

FranÃ§ois Lefebvre, director, corporate affairs, Molson Coors Canada

Julie Dunham, director of communications, Shoppers Drug Mart

Julie Rusciolelli, president, Maverick

Krista Webster, president, Veritas Communications

Lisa Pasquin, president, Craft Public Relations

Melissa Orozoco, founder, Yulu PR

Vicky Boudreau, GM, founding partner, BICOM Communications

Brad Cicero, director, communications & PR, Porter Airlines

Design Agency of the Year jury

Allison Chambers, AD and designer, Will Creative

Bob Russell, co-founder, CD, Collective Arts Brewery

Denise Cole, co-Founder, head of art, Juliet

Gabriella Rackoff, CD, Eighty-Eight

Lauren Macdonald, country marketing manager, IKEA Canada

Marawan El-Asfahani, co-founder and CEO, Jacknife

StÃ¼ssy Tschudin, principal and CD, Forge Media + Design

Josh Dunford, CEO, Burnkit

John Pylypczak, president, Concrete Design

Adam Goodman, VP marketing, Umbra