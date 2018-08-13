Sid Lee bolsters client services team A new VP group account director is among the new additions to the department in Toronto.

Sid Lee has made three hires and a pair of promotions to strengthen its client services team in Toronto.

Leading the hires is Cory Smythe (pictured, above), who has been brought on as VP, group account director. Smythe comes from Innocean Canada, where he spent the last four years as VP and director of client services and worked with clients such as Hyundai and Kia. He also brings leadership experience from Cheil, Henderson Bas Kohn and Proximity, with the agency pointing to his expertise in digital and CRM as a particularly attractive addition to its existing capabilities.

Amelie Gundy (pictured, top left), who began working with Sid Lee late last year on a contract basis, has now been hired full-time as a group account director. Gundy has also had roles at Cossette, Lowe Roche and DDB Canada, and has experience working with clients across CPG, technology, QSR and financial services.

Rounding out the new hires is account director Lindsay Ditkofsky (pictured, bottom left). She brings seven years of experience at J. Walter Thompson Canada, most recently as an account director working on the Burger King and Canada Bread accounts.

Internally, the agency has also promoted Masha Bogdanova and Joanna Jamieson to group account directors. Bogdanova joined Sid Lee in 2015 and has worked with clients including MLSE, Coca-Cola, H&R Block and Belairdirect. Jamieson joined in 2012 and has worked on accounts including PC Financial.

Eve Remillard-Larose, managing partner of Sid Lee Toronto, said in a release that business growth at the agency has led to the need for a larger clients services team. Sid Lee has recently been working on major pushes from clients such as National Bank and Maple Leaf Foods.

Other recent personnel changes at Sid Lee include the addition of a new CD in Toronto in the spring, while its office in Montreal has expanded its content team and added to its client services leadership in 2018.