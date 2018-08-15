DavidsTea to be sold in select Loblaw banners The specialty tea brand expands itself into CPG following leadership changes earlier this summer.

DavidsTea has inked a deal with Loblaw Companies that will see the company’s tea sachets shelved in select grocery banners over the coming weeks.

As part of the initial launch, the Montreal-based specialty tea shop will be rolling out a selection of its best-selling teas – including Buddha’s Blend, Cinnamon Rooibos Chai, Cream of Earl Grey and Cold 911 – in Loblaw banner locations, including Loblaw’s, Independent, Zehrs, Valu-Mart, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo and Fortinos.

In a statement, CEO Herschel Segal said the agreement will give Loblaw customers the opportunity to discover DavidsTea tea blends “while also providing added convenience to our existing loyal customers.”

Segal was named CEO in June, following a proxy battle that ended with the replacement of the board and former CEO Joel Silver.

DavidsTea reported a loss of $1.2 million for the period ended May 5, up from the loss $362,000 reported a year earlier. But the company has recently overhauled its ecommerce presence and introduced new concept stores in Toronto and Calgary that saw their sales grow by double digits. The concept is expected to be rolled out to five additional stores.