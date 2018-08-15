Indochino expands into casual wear The made-to-measure men's retailer will include custom chinos and overcoats in its fall line.

Indochino is looking to take its made-to-measure approach outside of suits with the impending launch of two more casual options for its customers.

The men’s retailer will soon be selling tailored chinos and overcoats. Like Indochino’s suits, both chinos and overcoats will be made-to-measure and feature a range of customization options for customers.

Indochino has exclusively sold suits and shirts since being founded 11 years ago, and has been focused on making “made-to-measure” more accessible, both in terms of price point and experience. Expanding its selection gives the company the opportunity to bring that approach to products meant for more “everyday” use and to customers who may not be interested in traditional formal wear.

“Expanding into new product categories is something our customers have been waiting for,” said Drew Green, president and CEO of Indochino. “We’ve spent years perfecting the made-to-measure suit and shirt experience by innovating our platform, our products and our differentiated direct-to-consumer omni-channel approach. Now, beginning with men’s chinos, we’re advancing our ability to disrupt the entire apparel industry and make perfectly fitted, personalized custom apparel the de facto choice across all categories.”

Both the chinos and overcoats, available beginning Sept. 5, will be featured alongside Indochino’s latest suits and materials in a campaign for its 2018 Fall/Winter collection, which takes its inspiration in a lookbook and on social.

Founded as an online-only retailer in B.C. in 2007, Indochino has also been pursuing bricks-and-mortar retail since opening its first showrooms in Vancouver and Toronto in 2016. Indochino has opened 12 new showrooms so far in 2018, with new locations opening in Columbus, Ohio and Chicago this month. The company plans to open five more by the end of the year, for a total of 36 across North America.