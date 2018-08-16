BC Dairy Association picks Taxi Following a competitive review, the selection ends a 15-year relationship between the association and DDB.

Taxi Vancouver has been named agency of record for the BC Dairy Association, the industry organization representing dairy farmers in the province.

Work on the new account is set to begin immediately. Taxi’s mandate includes refining the industry association’s strategy and developing a new platform, which is set to launch at the beginning of next year.

Taxi was selected following an RFP process that involved seven other agencies, with three making it to the shortlist stage. The new selection also marks the end of a 15-year relationship with DDB Canada, which first won the BC Dairy Association account back when it was still Palmer Jarvis.

Other wins for Taxi this year include the global account for femcare brand DivaCup. In February, the agency also brought on two ECDs in its Toronto office as its new creative leadership.