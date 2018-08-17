Bell Media Agency names director of design and brand Geoff Lee will lead design and brand across television, radio, OOH and digital for all Bell Media properties.

Bell Media Agency has hired Geoff Lee as director of design and brand.

Appointed to the role earlier this week, Lee will lead on design and brand across television broadcast, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media and digital products for all Bell Media properties.

As Bell Media’s internal creative agency, Bell Media Agency handles marketing for the company’s entertainment properties, a portfolio that includes the CTV, Bravo, TSN, Discovery and HBO Canada broadcast channels, the video-on-demand service CraveTV, the Virgin Radio and CHUM radio stations and the internet radio platform iHeartRadio, as well as Astral out-of-home advertising.

Previously, Lee worked as a freelance creative director and an instructor at George Brown College in Toronto. Prior to that, he was a creative director at IBM, Olson Canada and SapientNitro.

His hiring comes as Bell enters into an exclusive partnership with Viceland, Vice Media’s linear television channel in the U.S. As reported in Media in Canada on Thursday, the agreement will give Bell access to more than 650 hours of Vice programming, including new programs like The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold and Munchies Guide To.