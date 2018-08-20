Check it Out: Game, set, match for National Bank The bank held a pop-up during the Rogers Cup in support of its sponsorship.

As a major sponsor of the 2018 Rogers Cup, National Bank hosted a pop-up to support the larger brand work it has be doing around the tennis tournament this year.

Working with Vibrant Marketing, the Montreal-based bank held “The Perfect Match,” a pop-up giving visitors the chance to register and receive a “perfect pass” with benefits including access to a National Bank terrace. Moreover, participants could engage with interactive games aligning with the tennis theme and could test their motor skills through a game involving tennis balls.

The experiences aimed to show the accessibility of the bank, as well as its broader involvement with tennis initiatives at a local level.

The activation follows the National Bank’s release of Rogers Cup-inspired creative, unveiled in the lead-up to the tournament, supporting its broader “Everything is Better” campaign led by Sid Lee.