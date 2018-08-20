Goop chooses Jane Gill PR The PR shop will manage media and influencer relations, events and partnerships for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand.

Lifestyle brand Goop has named Jane Gill PR as its Canadian agency partner.

Founded by American actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008, Goop specializes in beauty, food, style, wellness and work and sells products in the skincare, fragrance and fashion categories. Its digital shop began shipping to Canada in December 2017, according to the PR shop.

As part of the mandate, the PR firm will oversee media and influencer relations, events and partnerships, after having been directly approached by the lifestyle brand. It is unaware if other PR agencies were approached as part of the process, according to one person at the shop.

Earlier this spring, Jane Gill PR was awarded the business of urban athletic apparel brand Respect Your Universe, with a mandate that includes PR and support for its ecommerce business and retail stores.