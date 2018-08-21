The evolving role of the CMO

By Natalya Chernova
1 hour ago

Nancy Marcus, CMO, Kruger Products, and Dave Bigioni, CMO, Canopy Growth Corporation, will pair up for a live discussion of how their roles, and the place of marketing in their organizations, have transformed in recent years.

From defending the #1 position in Canada and building a branded tissue business in the U.S. to navigating the new cannabis landscape, these two career marketers have seen it all and will expand on their experience and learnings with the MES audience.

Nancy Marcus

Nancy Marcus

North American CMO

Kruger Products

David Bigioni

David Bigioni

CMO

Canopy Growth

