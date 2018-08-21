William Thomas grows client services team New account directors are added following a couple other recent department hires.

CRM agency William Thomas Digital has added to its client services team, including new leadership for the practice.

Manny Da Silva has been hired as group account director and will be head of client services at the agency. Da Silva was most recently VP and account lead at Ariad, where he spent more than 12 years. Particularly well-versed in the financial category, he brings experience working with clients including CIBC, Coast Capital Savings, TD Bank, Vale and National Bank.

Also joining the agency is Benjamin Bodor as strategic account director. Bodor was most recently director of data science at Jones Media, and also spent nine years on the account team at Texas-based loyalty and CRM agency Epsilon. His client experience includes work with Unilever, WebMD, Weight Watchers and IHG Hotels.

The new hires follow a pair of additions made to the agency’s client services team earlier this year.

Based in Toronto, William Thomas Digital’s work has included projects for Scene Loyalty, Loblaw, The Body Shop, Scotiabank and Finastra.