Bonfire makes a pair of hires The New Brunswick creative agency has added a director of client services and an associate creative director following recent wins.

From left: Bonfire director of client services Kay Gillis and associate creative director Gillian Goldie.

Saint John, New Brunswick-based creative agency Bonfire has grown its team with a pair of senior hires.

Kay Gillis joined as director of client services in June. Most recently, she was an account director at Duke Creative Collective, and a senior consultant with National Public Relations before that.

Gillis has also worked on the client side, first with Nova Scotia-based telco Eastlink and later as a brand manager at Moosehead Breweries. Over the course of her career, she has work on strategy for clients including Port Saint John, NB Power, Tourism New Brunswick, and the Government of New Brunswick.

Bonfire has also added Gillian Goldie as an associate creative director. Having spent time at agencies both in Canada and Australia, she was most recently at Duke and working as an independent designer through Gillian Goldie Design.

Their hiring follows recent client wins at the agency, including Crosby’s Molasses and the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation.