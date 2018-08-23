General Motors revs up Alexa skills The automaker brings skills for its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands to the Canadian market.

General Motors has landed on Canadian voice platforms with the launch of a suite of skills for four of its brands on Alexa.

Owners of a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle made in 2011 or later that have activated the corresponding skill on their Alexa-enabled device by saying “myChevrolet,” or “myBuick,” and so on. Once the skill is activated people can remotely start or stop their vehicle’s engine or lock and unlock its doors by saying commands such as: “Alexa, ask Chevrolet to start my car.”

GM is the first automaker to bring an Alexa skill to the Canadian market, having first launched its suite in the U.S. last year. Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis both have skills with similar functions available in the U.S., as does Mercedes Benz.

The Canadian launch came with a series of videos specifically focusing on the Chevrolet brand and featuring Toronto Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner and Canadian Olympic team member Caroline Ouellette. Created by Commonwealth//McCann Canada, the videos show off what the skill can do, be it through Marner starting his Corvette after a workout or devastating loss, or Ouellette locking and unlocking her Traverse when her hands are full with kids or a basket full of pucks.

The videos are primarily being pushed through digital and social channels.