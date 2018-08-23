Noise continues to expand its ranks The digital agency adds four more across departments in Vancouver.

Noise Digital is continuing its 2018 growth spurt, with four more additions to its office in Vancouver.

Leading the hires is James Evans, the digital agency’s new director of finance. Spending the previous three years in public practice accounting, Evans had previously spent the previous nine years as general manager of Criterion Entertainment.

In client services, Scarlett Tao has been hired as a campaign manager, bringing three years of experience in a similar role at Vancouver’s War Room, with expertise in media planning, campaign execution, data analysis and reporting.

Adding to the agency’s media capabilities is Mike Panov, who has been hired as a media planner. Panov brings experience from Thrive Digital, Mediaplanet and Touché!

Rounding out the new additions is Troy McCuaig, who has been brought on as an intern in the strategy department.

Noise has been experiencing significant growth this year, beginning with the hiring of a new managing director and chief technology officer in February and making consistent additions across departments in the months since. New business for the agency this year includes U.S.-based frozen food company Luvo.