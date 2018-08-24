Idea Rebel hires new creative leadership David Hong takes the reigns as creative director at the digital agency in Toronto.

Idea Rebel has hired David Hong as its new creative director.

Working out of the Toronto office, Hong will lead the creative, UX and design teams for the digital agency, which also has offices in Vancouver and Santa Monica, Calif.

Hong spent the last two years on the creative team at Critical Mass, working with clients such as Infiniti, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Nissan, Travel Alberta, Citi Bank and AT&T. He brings experience from a number of agencies, many of them digital focused, such as Real Interactive, Agency59 Response (now Junction59) and Publicis.

Hong steps into a role left vacant by Andrew Mowbray, who left the agency in June.

Recent new business at Idea Rebel include enhancing the digital offerings for British Columbia Ferry Services and redesigning the web and ecommerce platforms for retailer Roots.