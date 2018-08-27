Little Rocket named creative AOR for BRNT Designs The Toronto agency will oversee brand positioning and strategy, as well as creative assets, for the cannabis company.

BRNT Designs, a lifestyle brand specializing in design-focused cannabis accessories, has retained Toronto’s Little Rocket as its creative AOR.

The agency will oversee the Edmonton-based company’s brand positioning and strategy, digital design and development and creative for all other brand assets.

According to a company press release, BRNT Designs has been working with Little Rocket over the last few months, having recently helped it rebrand and redesign its website.

The cannabis company, which aims to “destigmatize cannabis use” through the premium design elements, launched its first product, a ceramic bong called the Hexagon, late last year. It has more recently unveiled a new line of products that include a pipe and ashtray.

Little Rocket has previously worked with Hiku’s Tokyo Smoke, Doja and Van der Pop cannabis brands, as well as apparel company Nobis and e-reader manufacturer Kobo.