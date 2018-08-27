The Media AOY shortlist revealed Here's who has a chance to collect a top prize at the November Agency of the Year awards gala.

Only a handful of agencies will grace the podium at this year’s Agency of the Year awards gala. Today, strategy released the media shops in the running.

The 2018 Media Agency of the Year shortlist contenders were decided by a panel of media and marketing experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.

This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The remaining four AOY shortlists will be released each day this week on strategy.

For tickets and information, contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.2300 ext. 650.

Media Agency of the Year shortlist

Cossette Media

Dentsu Aegis Network

Havas Canada

Initiative

Jungle Media

Media Experts

Mindshare Canada

OMD Canada

PHD Media

Touché!

UM Canada

Wavemaker Canada