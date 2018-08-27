The Media AOY shortlist revealed
Here's who has a chance to collect a top prize at the November Agency of the Year awards gala.
Only a handful of agencies will grace the podium at this year’s Agency of the Year awards gala. Today, strategy released the media shops in the running.
The 2018 Media Agency of the Year shortlist contenders were decided by a panel of media and marketing experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.
This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The remaining four AOY shortlists will be released each day this week on strategy.
Media Agency of the Year shortlist
Cossette Media
Dentsu Aegis Network
Havas Canada
Initiative
Jungle Media
Media Experts
Mindshare Canada
OMD Canada
PHD Media
Touché!
UM Canada
Wavemaker Canada