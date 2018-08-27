The power of possibilities – How IKEA Canada evolved its marketing strategy to be purpose-led Housing prices in Canada are at an astronomical high, which means less discretionary dollars for chesterfields and lamps. Home furnishings ...

Housing prices in Canada are at an astronomical high, which means less discretionary dollars for chesterfields and lamps. Home furnishings is one of the smallest retail categories, with only 6% of the retail pie. How, then, has IKEA Canada managed to consistently outpace the category’s painfully slow growth?

The company has a genuine purpose baked right into its DNA, and now the retailer is communicating those beliefs in its marketing. Globally, IKEA is also regenerating interest and finding new fans through creative collaborations (with the likes of Lego and Adidas) that trigger big PR for the brand.

IKEA Canada’s CMO, Lauren MacDonald, will walk the MES crowd through the retailer’s decision to stop being so humble, and move from talking about the home to how it’s advocating for people and the planet under the “Beautiful Possibilities” platform.