Who is in the running for Design AOY? Eight agencies will have a chance to pick up a top prize at the awards gala later this year.

Leo Burnett’s Lisa Greenberg accepts the agency’s Gold Design Agency of the Year award at last year’s gala.

The time has come for strategy to release the 2018 Agency of the Year shortlist contenders for the Design category. This year, eight shops from across the country are in the running for an AOY prize.

The Design finalists were decided by a panel of experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field this summer.

This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The Media shortlist was announced on Monday, with the remaining lists to be announced each day this week.

For tickets and information, contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376.

Design Agency of the Year shortlist

Cossette

DDB Canada

John St.

Leo Burnett

Lg2

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo