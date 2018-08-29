How Endy and Greenhouse are thriving in times of change

It’s one thing to launch a business in an already crowded category. It’s another thing to go against the traditional ...
By Natalya Chernova
1 hour ago

It’s one thing to launch a business in an already crowded category. It’s another thing to go against the traditional goliaths as a disruptor. But that’s just what Endy did when it launched its mattress-in-a-box and what Greenhouse has done in the cold-pressed juice market.

Join Rajen Ruparell, Co-Founder and Chairman, Endy (previously Co-Founder of Groupon International) and Emma Knight, Co-Founder and Director of Brand and Marketing at Greenhouse, for their secrets to building new business models that continue to innovate in their own disruptive way.

Rajen Ruparell

Rajen Ruparell

Co-Founder and Chairman

Endy Sleep

Emma Knight

Emma Knight

Co-Founder, Director of Brand and Marketing

Greenhouse

Tags:


,

﻿