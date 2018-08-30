Here is the Digital AOY shortlist
Here's the agencies with a chance to prove their digital excellence at this year's awards.
There are 11 digital shops in the running for a chance to win an award at the Agency of the Year awards gala this fall.
The 2018 Digital Agency of the Year shortlist contenders were decided by a panel of experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.
This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The Media, Design and PR AOY shortlists have already been announced this week, with the final shortlist to be announced Friday
Digital Agency of the Year shortlist
Bleublancrouge
Cossette
FCB Toronto
Grip Limited
J. Walter Thompson Canada
Lg2
Ogilvy & Mather
Rethink
Sid Lee
Virtue
Zulu Alpha Kilo