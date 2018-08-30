TribalScale makes two senior hires The new additions at the innovation firm look to help fuel new partnerships and international expansion.

Toronto-based innovation and development firm TribalScale has added two senior hires as it looks to continue its plans for international expansion.

The first hire is Tracy Smith, TribalScale’s new VP of sales. Working out of the company’s Toronto headquarters, Smith will lead and oversee the company’s sales growth, business development and overall targeting strategies. She is a former president of Olive Media, and also brings experience from Microsoft Canada.

Also joining TribalScale is Karen Pattani-Hason as head of strategic partnerships. Pattani-Hason will work to optimize TribalScale’s strategic and technical relationships, with the goal of expanding the company’s work with industry partners. She was most recently global head of partnerships at mobile marketing and analytics company Urban Airship.

Pattani-Hason will report to Smith, who in turn reports to Kirsten Stewart. Stewart, a former executive at Diply, Twitter Canada and CBC, joined TribalScale earlier this year as president and CRO to oversee the company’s international growth strategy. Founded in Toronto in 2015, the company has since opened offices in New York, Dubai, San Francisco and Irvine, Calif.

TribalScale works with clients that have previously included PGA Tour, ABC, CBC, Athos and CIBC to develop their strategies and products in the digital realm, and has been particularly active in leading-edge tech like voice and AI. Earlier this year, it launched Venture Studios, a development program aimed at startups in the voice, AI and blockchain spaces.

Other executive additions at the company this year include former Tangerine president and CEO Peter Aceto as executive-in-residence, Accenture’s Preeti Malik as executive-in-residence and Farid Kassam as entrepreneur-in-residence.