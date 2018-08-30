Who made the PR AOY shortlist?
Fourteen public relations shops are in the running to snag a top prize at the November Agency of the Year gala.
The 2018 Public Relations Agency of the Year shortlist contenders were decided by a panel of public relations experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.
This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The Media, Design and Digital AOY shortlists have already been announced this week, with the final shortlist to be announced Friday.
PR Agency of the Year shortlist
Argyle Public Relationships
Citizen Relations
Cohn & Wolfe
The Colony Project
DDB Canada
Edelman Canada
Media Profile
MSL
Narrative
NKPR
North Strategic
Paradigm Public Relations
Pomp & Circumstance
Weber Shandwick Canada