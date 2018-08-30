Who made the PR AOY shortlist? Fourteen public relations shops are in the running to snag a top prize at the November Agency of the Year gala.

Fourteen public relations’ shops made the shortlist for this year’s Agency of the Year awards.

The 2018 Public Relations Agency of the Year shortlist contenders were decided by a panel of public relations experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.

This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded. The Media, Design and Digital AOY shortlists have already been announced this week, with the final shortlist to be announced Friday.

For tickets and information, contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376.

PR Agency of the Year shortlist

Argyle Public Relationships

Citizen Relations

Cohn & Wolfe

The Colony Project

DDB Canada

Edelman Canada

Media Profile

MSL

Narrative

NKPR

North Strategic

Paradigm Public Relations

Pomp & Circumstance

Weber Shandwick Canada