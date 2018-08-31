Who will take home an Agency of the Year prize? The final list of AOY contenders is revealed, with the winners announced Nov. 1 at the awards gala.

With the Media, Digital, PR and Design shortlists out this week, there is only one list of finalists left to reveal. This year, fourteen advertising shops are in the running for the top Agency of the Year prize.

The 2018 Agency of the Year shortlist contenders below were decided by a panel of marketing and agency experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.

This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded.

For tickets and information, contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376.

Agency of the Year shortlist

Anomaly

BBDO Canada

Camp Jefferson

Cossette

DDB Canada

FCB Canada

John St.

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann Worldgroup Canada

Rethink

Sid Lee

Taxi

Zulu Alpha Kilo