Who will take home an Agency of the Year prize?
The final list of AOY contenders is revealed, with the winners announced Nov. 1 at the awards gala.
With the Media, Digital, PR and Design shortlists out this week, there is only one list of finalists left to reveal. This year, fourteen advertising shops are in the running for the top Agency of the Year prize.
The 2018 Agency of the Year shortlist contenders below were decided by a panel of marketing and agency experts, who spent two weeks scoring the work and narrowing down the field.
This year’s AOY awards gala will be held in Toronto on Nov. 1, when the top Media, Digital, PR, Design and Agency shops will be awarded.
Agency of the Year shortlist
Anomaly
BBDO Canada
Camp Jefferson
Cossette
DDB Canada
FCB Canada
John St.
Leo Burnett
Lg2
McCann Worldgroup Canada
Rethink
Sid Lee
Taxi
Zulu Alpha Kilo