NFA adds public relations discipline Sarah Crabbe has been hired as head of PR, making another addition to the agency's integrated offering.

No Fixed Address has expanded its offering with the hiring of Sarah Crabbe, who will head up the agency’s new public relations discipline.

Crabbe arrives at NFA having been a general manager at Citizen Relations in Toronto for more than two years. Before that, she held a number of senior roles at various agencies, including SVP and national practice lead of consumer marketing at Edelman, SVP at Zeno Group Canada and head of the experiential division at Fleishman Hillard.

In her new role as head of PR, she will work alongside the agency’s other discipline leaders in supporting the public relations needs of its clients and brands.

CEO and co-founder Serge Rancourt described the public relations discipline as being a “vital part” of its integrated communications offering. Delivering on a fully integrated offering has been part of the agency’s plans since its founding in late 2016, he said.

Unlike the traditional PR shops that have shifted their offerings to look more like ad agencies (with the addition of in-house creative teams and remits in paid, owned and social media) and the ad agencies that have treated PR as a separate discipline, NFA will aim to deliver on its complete range of services as “one communications agency team,” according to Crabbe.

Crabbe’s hiring comes after NFA added former president of Vision7 MediaDavid Jowett in April to lead its new media planning service as head of media, another effort by the agency to bring more holistic, full-service offering to its clients.

The shop also named David Federico and Josh Budd as its first CCOs in May, following the recent departures of creative directors Dhaval Bhatt and Shawn James.