The Home Depot picks FCB Canada The agency will handle national advertising for the retailer, ending long relationships with Publicis and Cossette.

The Home Depot Canada has selected FCB Canada to be its lead agency for national advertising.

The retailer previously worked with Publicis in English Canada and Cossette in Quebec. Publicis first won the assignment in 2008, while Cossette had worked with the retailer since 2007. It most recently partnered with Vizeum on media, having worked with the Dentsu Aegis Network since 2015.

Cossette and The Home Depot recently launched a new campaign in Quebec that was focused on DIY projects, bringing a more serious tone to the “C’est beau” tagline the agency developed for the retailer in the province more than ten years ago.

FCB Canada has spent 2018 making numerous additions to its team, coming off a year where it added clients like BMW and Fountain Tire to its roster. It was also the most-awarded Canadian agency at the Cannes Lions in both 2017 and 2018, something Mike Rowe, VP of online, marketing and contractor services for The Home Depot Canada, pointed to as a reason the company was “looking forward” to working with the agency in the months to come.

More to come.