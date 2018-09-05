Judges announced for 2019 AToMiC Awards
An online jury has been added this year to recognize the most forward-thinking work in marketing and media.
It’s less than a month before the deadline for entries to the 2019 AToMiC Awards, and the two juries that will be evaluating the work have been revealed.
The AToMiC Awards recognize successful collaborative work across Canada’s media and marketing industries, including advertising, tech, media creativity and content. This year’s awards also include a handful of new categories: AToMiC Diversity, Immersive Reality and AI, as well as the recently added Cannabis Branding category.
Joining previously announced co-chairs Nancy Crimi-Lamanna (CCO at FCB Toronto) and Lucile Bousquet (senior director, marketing and communications at Ubisoft) are 13 senior leaders from across the advertising, brand, media and digital spaces. Also new this year is the addition of an online jury, eight pros who are experts in their field and will add their insight to determine a shortlist in the first round of judging.
The deadline for entries to the 2019 AToMiC Awards is Sept. 28, with an awards gala set to take place in March. More information can be found on the AToMiC website.
AToMiC 2019 Jury
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Toronto (co-chair)
Lucile Bousquet, senior director, marketing and communications, Ubisoft (co-chair)
Jason Chaney, CCO, Koho Financial
Karen Mazurkewich, lead executive, communications and marketing, MaRS Discovery District
Amir Sabha, CEO and founder, Thinkingbox
Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug & Partners
Erin Kawalecki, CD, Tribal Worldwide Canada
Anthony Chelvanathan, group CD, art director, Leo Burnett
Devon MacDonland, CEO, Mindshare
Neil McOstrich, co-founder, chief storyteller, Cleansheet
Kate Harrison, president, Cream Productions
Mary DePaoli, EVP and CMO, RBC
Janie Theriault, director, integrated marketing communications, Loto-Quebec
Matt Di Paola, managing director, digital innovation, partner, Sid Lee
Kirsten Gauthier, CMO, 48North
AToMiC 2019 Online Jury
Lisa Nakamura, creative director of design, Cossette
Deepak Mehmi, group CD, Critical Mass
Heather Cameron, senior director, marketing communications, Walmart
Steve Miller, SVP, CD, OneMethod
Michelle Kitchen, COO, Sparkit Media
Jamie Gargatsougias, head of brand strategy, Google
Ekaterina Dobrohotova, digital director, professional products division, L’Oreal
Marty Flanagan, CD, Secret Location