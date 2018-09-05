Judges announced for 2019 AToMiC Awards An online jury has been added this year to recognize the most forward-thinking work in marketing and media.

It’s less than a month before the deadline for entries to the 2019 AToMiC Awards, and the two juries that will be evaluating the work have been revealed.

The AToMiC Awards recognize successful collaborative work across Canada’s media and marketing industries, including advertising, tech, media creativity and content. This year’s awards also include a handful of new categories: AToMiC Diversity, Immersive Reality and AI, as well as the recently added Cannabis Branding category.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Nancy Crimi-Lamanna (CCO at FCB Toronto) and Lucile Bousquet (senior director, marketing and communications at Ubisoft) are 13 senior leaders from across the advertising, brand, media and digital spaces. Also new this year is the addition of an online jury, eight pros who are experts in their field and will add their insight to determine a shortlist in the first round of judging.

The deadline for entries to the 2019 AToMiC Awards is Sept. 28, with an awards gala set to take place in March. More information can be found on the AToMiC website.

AToMiC 2019 Jury

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Toronto (co-chair)

Lucile Bousquet, senior director, marketing and communications, Ubisoft (co-chair)

Jason Chaney, CCO, Koho Financial

Karen Mazurkewich, lead executive, communications and marketing, MaRS Discovery District

Amir Sabha, CEO and founder, Thinkingbox

Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug & Partners

Erin Kawalecki, CD, Tribal Worldwide Canada

Anthony Chelvanathan, group CD, art director, Leo Burnett

Devon MacDonland, CEO, Mindshare

Neil McOstrich, co-founder, chief storyteller, Cleansheet

Kate Harrison, president, Cream Productions

Mary DePaoli, EVP and CMO, RBC

Janie Theriault, director, integrated marketing communications, Loto-Quebec

Matt Di Paola, managing director, digital innovation, partner, Sid Lee

Kirsten Gauthier, CMO, 48North

AToMiC 2019 Online Jury

Lisa Nakamura, creative director of design, Cossette

Deepak Mehmi, group CD, Critical Mass

Heather Cameron, senior director, marketing communications, Walmart

Steve Miller, SVP, CD, OneMethod

Michelle Kitchen, COO, Sparkit Media

Jamie Gargatsougias, head of brand strategy, Google

Ekaterina Dobrohotova, digital director, professional products division, L’Oreal

Marty Flanagan, CD, Secret Location