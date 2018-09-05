KWT Global acquires Holmes PR The move expands the Canadian presence of global PR firm, following its rebrand from Kwittken last month.

KWT Global has expanded its presence in the Canadian market through the acquisition of Toronto-based Holmes PR.

Through the acquisition, Katherine Holmes, president of Holmes PR, will join KWT Global to lead and support the Toronto office along with nine other staff.

Betsy Cooper, managing director at KWT Global, said in a statement that the firm decided to acquired Holmes PR based on its “excellent reputation in the arts, culture and entertainment industries, with strong Canadian brands,” which is a “great complement to our current experience.”

Holmes PR’s client roster includes the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Aga Khan Museum, the AMC Network, Canada’s Walk of Fame, Canadian National Exhibition and Cirque du Soleil, among others.

KWT Global first entered the Canadian market back in 2014 through work with American Express Global Business Travel. Formerly known as Kwittken, the PR agency with offices in Toronto, New York and London rebranded as KWT Global on Aug. 1. A company press release notes that the change is meant to reflect its “evolution as an integrated agency” and its “shift towards being known as a global brand strategy agency.”