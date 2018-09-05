Sandbox hires new general manager Liam Steuart joins from DDB Canada to drive business development and oversee two key accounts.

Sandbox has appointed a new lead in Toronto, hiring Liam Steuart as its new general manager in Toronto.

In his role, Steuart has been tasked with leading the agency’s culture and driving business development, client satisfaction and growth. He will also oversee the agency’s American Express and Union Gas accounts.

Steuart joins from DDB Canada, where he was most recently VP and business unit director, leading CRM work on clients including Volkswagen, Samsung, Kraft and Scotiabank. He also brings experience from senior roles at Venture Communications and The Marketing Store.

Sandbox was formed in 2015 when Toronto’s One Advertising merged with three U.S.-based agencies. One’s leadership team remained intact at the time of the transition, but many have since left the agency. SVP and CD Karen Howe departed several months later, and is now an independent creative consultant. CEO Ted Boyd left the year after the merger, and is now CEO of online consulting platform Magnifi. President Jill King left at the end of 2016, and is now managing director of the advertising review board.

ECD Trevor Schoenfeld, who was brought on in mid-2016 after Howe’s departure, left the agency late last year to go freelance. Dave Rewak, who was promoted to managing director in Toronto in 2016, is now VP of strategy at Match Marketing.

Sandbox’s Toronto office was led by Ethan Whitehill (managing director and principal at Sandbox in Kansas City) while it searched for a Toronto-based general manager. Steuart will now report in to Whitehill, who said in an email to strategy that the role was created following a realignment of the agency’s senior leadership team, as well as to reinforce its commitment to growth in the Canadian market.

While the agency has lost a number of accounts that were previously led out of Toronto in recent years – such as Heineken, H&R Block, Fountain Tire and Canadian Blood Services – it has retained work for other Molson Coors brands, as well as American Express and Union Gas. It also works collaboratively with U.S. offices on clients including Pet Valu, Montefiore Health System, LG Electronics and Abbot.