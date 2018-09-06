Carle Coppens joins Havas Montreal Ogilvy Montreal's former CCO brings 'experience and personality' to the agency's creative department.

Havas Montréal has hired Carle Coppens to join the team as SVP and creative director.

A well-known name in Montreal, Coppens himself needs no introduction, says Jan-Nicolas Vanderveken, president and CEO of Havas Montréal. Coppens was most recently chief creative officer at Ogilvy Montreal, a role he took on after the agency acquired Brad earlier this year. Coppens had been with Brad with more than eight years prior to the acquisition.

Coppens also brings experience from the creative teams at BCP and Publicis.

“The role is not new, but was extended to take advantage of Carle’s experience and personality,” Vanderveken says. “He has built his reputation on maximizing the potential of a smaller agency [Brad] and on developing unique creative for clients over the long term. We wanted him to have the ideal conditions for doing what he does best.”

Coppens will work with fellow CD Adriana Palanca at Havas, as well as Pierre-Benoit Lemieux (VP, customer experience) and Nikolaos Lerakis (creative director and general manager of Havas’ design division, La Maison W) to cover all areas of creative development, be it communications, design or digital. Coppens will report to Vanderveken.

Speaking about the factors that influenced his decision to join Havas, Coppens says it came down to “the shared desire to explore new creative paths, of course, but also the substance of the teams already in place.”