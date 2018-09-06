Notable Life expands its branding capabilities The media group has bolstered its marketing offering with the acquisition of Toronto branding agency Convey.

Notable Life Media Group co-CEOs Claire Adams (left) and Carli Posner.

Following its acquisition of iYellow agency last month, Notable Life Media Group continues to grow its marketing capabilities through the acquisition of Toronto brand agency Convey.

The move will see Convey operate as a division within Notable Life Media Group, whose portfolio includes the online publication Notable Life, production company Notable Productions and iYellow Agency.

As a full-service branding agency, Convey’s services include print and digital design, strategic branding and activations and events. Its five-person team will join Notable’s growing 30-person headcount, as the agency continues to work with its clients, including actress Eva Redpath, organic beverage company Roar (which just entered the Canadian market) and Toronto restaurant The Hot House (which is currently undergoing a rebrand).

The acquisition helps round out Notable’s marketing capabilities, say its co-CEOs Claire Adams and Carli Posner. The duo took ownership of Notable Life from founder Julian Brass in January 2017 and are now eyeing an expansion to the U.S. sometime next year.

Originally a digital media and branded content company, Notable Life has transformed into a media group with a growing in-house offering of creative and strategic content creation, experiential activations and marketing insights and services.

Last month, it acquired iYellow agency, an events and experiential company established in 2006 that now specializes in the wine, spirits and cannabis space, as part of its goal to “continue to deepen the offering for our brand partners and our community,” says Adams.

In June, Notable hired Laura Denham, former VP of Momentum Worldwide (McCann Canada’s experiential division), as its first chief creative officer. The following month, it hired Matt Chong as VP of strategic development to help expand its content, community engagement and integrated marketing teams.

One of the goals she and Adams have had since taking over the company has been to find and work alongside other “like-minded female entrepreneurs,” says Posner. “One of the big focus points for us as a whole is just to ensure that we can line up with other women across the country and have impact for our brands and our community.”

However, she says that drive to work with female entrepreneurs has not had an impact on its target audience of wealthy millennial Canadians or on its prospective client-base.