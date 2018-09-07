Giants & Gentlemen bolsters its ranks A new ACD is among a handful of hires and promotions across creative, digital and account teams.

Clockwise, from top left: Steven Kim, Tina Chimbos, Nina Erceg-Gogic, Adrian Sauvageot, the agency’s newest office dog, and Ariella Harris.

Toronto’s Giants & Gentlemen has rounded out the summer with a handful of promotions and hires across departments.

Steven Kim, who joined the agency as senior art director last year from DentsuBos, has been promoted to associate creative director. Over the last year at Giants & Gentlemen, Kim has worked on campaigns for the Assaulted Women’s Helpline, Testicular Cancer Canada, Indie88, Days Inn and Fisherman’s Friend.

Also getting a promotion is digital services manager Adrian Sauvageot. Now director of digital services at the agency, Sauvageot now leads development of websites, digital banners, email marketing campaigns, analytics reports, as well as UI and UX projects at the agency.

In client services, the agency has hired account manager Ariella Harris. Harris was previously on the account team at Clever Samurai, but also brings client-side project management experience from Destination Canada, Habitat for Humanity and Oxfam. Nina Erceg-Gogic has also joined the agency’s client services team, being hired full-time as an account coordinator after completing an internship at the agency.

Rounding out the personnel changes at Giants & Gentlemen is Tina Chimbos, the agency’s new office manager.

Recent business wins at the agency include Dr. Oetker, Chilean Winery Santa Rita and Global Pet Foods.