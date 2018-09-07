Ogilvy adds to Montreal creative team Three new hires aim to enhance the agency's digital and design offerings.

From left to right: Antoine Dasseville, Simon Blaquière and Abdoul Diallo.

Ogilvy has made a trio of additions to its creative department in Montreal.

Leading the hires is the team of copywriter Simon Blaquière and art director Antoine Dasseville. The pair come from Bleublancrouge, where they worked on clients including Toyota and Cadillac Fairview. Blaquière also brings experience from J. Walter Thompson and Morrow Communications, while Dasseville worked at Publicis, BCP and Isobar before teaming up with Blaquière at Bleublancrouge.

Ogilvy has also hired Abdoul Diallo as art director. Diallo comes from Guinea, where he worked at agribusinesses like Sogecile and SGL, but was also previously on the creative teams at several agencies in France, such as JWT Paris, Fred & Farid and Wild Card PR.

Étienne Bastien, Ogilvy Montreal’s SVP and CCO, said the new additions are meant to help enhance the agency’s digital and design offerings.

Ogilvy Montreal recently lost its other CCO, Carle Coppens, to the creative team at Havas Montreal. Coppens had joined Ogilvy in the spring after his previous agency Brad was acquired.