Global Public Affairs acquires Impact Consulting The deal expands the government relations firm's existing capabilities in the Alberta market.

Strategic communications and government relations firm Global Public Affairs has acquired Impact Consulting, adding to its existing capabilities in Western Canada.

As part of the deal, Impact’s offices in Edmonton and Calgary join Global Public Affairs’ existing network in those cities, as well as in Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg and Halifax. Global specializes in government relations, strategic communications and stakeholder engagement across the oil and gas, health, transportation and not-for-profit sectors.

Élan MacDonald, Impact’s president and CEO, has been appointed SVP of national client development at Global. In addition to leading the firm’s team in Edmonton, she will focus on “driving national integration” across its offices and services, according to a press release.

Impact employees Brent Korte, Jason Ennis, Brookes Merritt, Yonathan Sumamo, Brian Senio and Ada Derocher have also joined the Global team, adding to its 75-person headcount.

Global, which has had a presence in Alberta since 2000, said the deal bolsters its existing capabilities in that market at a time of “immense political change, at all levels of government and across national borders,” noting that the next 12 months will be marked by “elections and potential major shifts in economic and governance structures throughout the country.”