Rethink adds new CD in Toronto Dhaval Bhatt joins the creative team following a string of new business wins for the agency.

Rethink has brought on a new creative director to support a string of new business wins.

Dhaval Bhatt will help lead creative for the agency’s Toronto-based clients, joining after a stint as creative director at No Fixed Address.

Prior to joining NFA in 2016, Bhatt served as an associate creative director at Cossette, as a writer at John St., Dentsu Canada, Lowe Roche, Y&R and GJP (which later rebranded as Blammo Worldwide).

At NFA, he contributed to work that saw the agency be named strategy’s Bronze Digital Agency of the Year and AdAge’s Silver International Agency of the Year at the Small Agency Awards. That work included campaigns like “Mixtape of You” for Boom 97.3, “Don’t get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat” for The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and “I Am Your Father’s Day” for Disney’s Star Wars.

He’s worked on the “Bring Back the Bees” platform for Honey Nut Cheerios while at Cossette and on Sapporo’s “Legendary Biru” campaign while at Dentsu.

Earlier this year, Rethink made three promotions between its offices in Montreal and Vancouver, naming Xavier Blais,Maxime Sauté and Pamela Rounis as associate creative directors. Their promotions, like Bhatt’s hiring, follows Rethink being named the lead agency for WestJet and AOR for the Ontario Science Centre over the last several months. It is also coming off last year’s IKEA AOR win and expanded work for Kraft-Heinz.