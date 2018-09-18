Saatchi & Saatchi wins Quesada The fast casual chain picks a new agency of record as it looks to double its store count over the next two years.

Fast casual restaurant chain Quesada Burritos and Tacos has picked Saatchi & Saatchi Canada as its new agency of record.

The shop was selected following a competitive pitch. Saatchi’s first work with its new client is currently in the planning stage and is expected to debut before the end of the year.

Quesada had worked with Field Day since 2014 when the brand selected the Toronto agency as its AOR.

Founded in 2004, Quesada opened its 100th location in April, with plans to double its number of stores by 2020. In addition to supporting those ambitions, Saatchi will work to increase sales, guest count and brand recognition through an integrated approach that will include handling Quesada’s strategic positioning, communications planning and exploring possibilities with online ordering apps.