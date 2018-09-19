Punch Canada joins Fishman PR to launch Canadian office The new Toronto PR firm will operate as a separate company and focus on franchise brands.

Fishman PR, a Chicago-based public relations firm, has partnered with Punch Canada to launch a Canadian public relations agency focused on franchise brands.

The new firm will be called Fishman Canada and focus on providing communications services geared to lead generation and brand awareness. A key part of its offering involves supporting American brands with Canadian master franchisees, as well as helping Canadian companies recruit new franchisees.

Located within Punch Canada’s office in downtown Toronto, the new firm will operate as a separate company.

The U.S.-based Fishman PR specializes in public relations, content marketing and influencer relations for franchisors across North America. As its partner in the venture, Punch Canada is the public relations AOR for the Canadian Franchise Association and works with other franchise brands, including auto parts retailer OK Tire and home and work solutions manufacturer Fellowes. Those clients will now be served by the new agency.

As part of a leadership reorganization, Brad Fishman, CEO of Fishman PR, assumes the role of chairman of Fishman Canada and Jeff Lake, former managing partner and EVP at Punch Canada, becomes president of the new firm.

Earlier this year, Punch Canada made one promotion and several hires, while announcing new business with Merit Travel.